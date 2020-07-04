Necessity is the mother of invention, or so I’ve been told my entire life. Now being “the mother,” I’ve had to do a lot of things on the fly.
I think the first spray-painted shirt I made was for a costume, but it worked so well, I used the same technique to make other shirts when I just couldn’t find the exact design I was looking for: for example a “Beyond Belief” shirt that was needed to meet Jonathan Frakes. (And before there is any angry grumbling, yes, we know he was on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” but she liked him better as the host of “Beyond Belief, Fact or Fiction.”)
Supplies:
Shirt (a cotton T-shirt works best)
Spray paint (colors of your choice but unless you are doing a white shirt the colors will be slightly different)
Contact paper and/or painters’ tape
Scissors
Something to go inside your shirt (I use a large pizza box)
Directions:
Wash and dry your shirt. Plan your design and cut the pieces from contact paper.
There are two different ways to make your design and I have used both.
You can just cut the letters or shapes from the contact paper and adhere them firmly to the shirt. Place cardboard or wax paper inside your shirt. Lightly spray with paint. It may take a few layers of paint to get the desired coverage, but only use light coats and build up. Don’t get tempted to spray it on too heavy. Allow to completely dry and then throw it into the dryer to heat set.
The other way is to cut out the words or shape you want from the contact paper being careful not to destroy the contact paper and use it as a stencil. This method is a little harder because you have to get the contact paper down in one smooth piece. Making sure all the edges as completely and firmly pressed to the shirt. Then spray just like the other technique.
In both cases, paint may start to pool on the top of the contact paper. If that happens use a paper towel to blot the paint away so it will not drip when you remove your letters. If you use several coats of spray paint you may notice the letters/shapes start to curl on the edges. Just press them back down. And regardless of which way you decide to do your shirt, the contact paper needs to be removed from the shirt as soon as possible after the last coat and the shirt left flat to completely dry.
At this point, I am sure there are several of you wondering if the spray paint will really stay on your shirt without using a fabric medium or special paint. And all I can say to that is, have you ever tried to get spray paint off your clothes? When it’s there, it’s there. Fabric medium is added not to keep the paint on but to keep it from getting hard and cracking, spray paint gives us that same thing. Remember to ALWAYS paint in a well-ventilated area, I do all of mine outside.
Make a holiday shirt. Make shirts to support your favorite team or cause. Make shirts for the family so everyone matches while biking through the neighborhood. And Halloween is coming, and this can make an easy costume!
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.