As crafters know, we need to get a jump on the season if we want to get our decorations crafted in time. Today we are going to start crafting for Valentine’s Day.
I made this using an old sweatshirt my mom decorated several years ago, and fabric cut from old clothing your family wore and loved would be perfect, but it can easily be made from fabric remnants you have at home.
Supplies:
Fabric
Felt, fleece, or old sweatshirt fabric (something that doesn’t fray to back the thinner fabric)
Ribbon, yarn, or twine
Hot glue
Scissors
Fabric glue or iron-on heat and bond
Poly-fil stuffing
Directions:
Cut your top fabric into hearts, the number will depend on the length you wish to make your garland. Using the heat and bond or fabric glue, attach the hearts to the lining/backing fabric, this will help keep lumps of stuffing from showing and make the garland hang nicer.
After the glue is dry, cut around the hearts. Using hot glue, glue the hearts to the heavy fabric again, leaving the top area open. Cut out the hearts for the third time.
Decide your spacing and cut enough ribbon sections to go between the hearts. Glue the ribbon into the side near the top of the heart, glue the top together, and add the stuffing before gluing the other ribbon directly across from the first.
Attach the other hearts to the garland the same way.
When you reach the ends of your garland, attach the ribbons as before but leave a longer length so the garland can be tied in place.
Buttons, glitter, or small gemstones can be glued on to give it your own flair and fit better with your room’s décor. Large stitches can be made along the edges of the fabric hearts to give a down home country feel, if you are not comfortable will a needle and thread the “stitches” can be added with a marker or paintbrush.
The garland can be made long enough to use on a mantle or over a window, but it could also be made short enough to hang from the backs of dining room chairs.
The hearts don’t have to even be made into a garland at all. Use the same hearts and instead of connecting them together glue them to a wreath frame or around a mirror.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.