I promised last week we would craft something for the bats. This week, we are building a very simple bat box. They do so much to keep the insect population in check, they deserve a nice, safe place to live.
I believe this pattern is simple enough to be a good first woodworking project for adults and children alike.
Supplies:
Untreated wood (bats are very sensitive to smells)
Circular saw
Nails or screws
Hammer or screwdriver
Stain and a paint brush
Directions:
Cut two side panels measuring 6-inches wide and 8-inches tall on one side sloping to 5 ½-inches on the other side.
Cut the front piece 6-inches wide and 5 ½- inches tall.
Cut the back section 6-inches wide and 13-inches tall.
The roof (or lid) will be cut at 6-inches wide and 8-inches tall.
And the final piece will be the base (floor) of the box, it will be cut to 6-inches wide and 3 ½-inces tall.
Using a water-based stain, paint 2 coats onto what will be the inside of the box. Painting the inside before putting it together will make it easier to get full coverage. Allow to dry between coats and to dry completely before assembling the box.
Start by attaching the side pieces to the back with the slope at the top, center the side sections so there is roughly an equal amount of the back showing above and below the sides. The short side of the slope is the front.
Nail or screw the front section into place.
The base will be attached to the front and sides, leaving a gap in the back for the bats to get inside.
Make sure when adding the roof that it is pressed against the back to prevent water from getting into the bat box. If there is a chance of leaks, caulk can be added.
Apply two coats of stain to the outside of the finished box.
Find a good spot to install the bat box, remember it must be well off the ground, unlike birds that lift off bats will drop and then start their flight.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.