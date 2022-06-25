It is glorious summertime, and those summer camps and Vacation Bible Schools are getting into full swing. I thought I’d spend a few weeks writing about crafts on a budget that work well with a large group of children.
Today we are going to make fairies from artificial flowers, and the nice part is you can use any flowers, they do not even have to be new, just dust off those old roses you’ve been meaning to change anyway and let’s get started.
Supplies:
Artificial flowers and leaves (one flower smaller than the other, a bud works well)
Small wooden bead
Narrow ribbon or wire
Hot glue
Scissors
Directions:
Remove your selected flower from the stem, you may have to add a dot of glue to the bottom to get the flower to stay together once removed.
Turn the flower over and glue the wooden bead to the center; if your bead has a hole, add glue inside and push the little stem piece into the hole, if it does not have a hole, you will want to trim away the stem to make the area flat enough to glue the bead securely.
Open up the bud or smaller flower, turn it upside down and glue it on top of the bead to form a hat or hair for your fairy.
Cut two leaves from the flower stem to use as wings. The leaves will be glued onto the back of the larger flower directly below the bead.
A thin ribbon or wire can be glued to the top of the flower hat so you can hang your fairy to display it.
Use a Sharpie or paint to add a face to the bead.
I used a smaller flower, but a larger one could be used, and an entire fairy body could be built with pipe cleaner arms and legs sticking out, just glue them inside the flower being used as the body, add tiny beads to be the hands and feet.
Not only a quick craft, but I also think these would be an excellent way to save a bit of wedding or prom flowers; make your fairies and then use them as ornaments on your Christmas tree year after year.
A new mom could use the flowers from her baby shower corsage or table centerpiece, and then hang the fairies in the baby’s nursery.
Happy Crafting!