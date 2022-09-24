Pumpkins are not just jack-o-lanterns; pumpkins are the perfect Autumn decoration. They can be used now, be the star of Halloween, and blend seamlessly into Thanksgiving decorations. Today, we are going to explore decorating options using the Styrofoam pumpkins available everywhere this time of year; we are going to turn the extremely cheap into the extremely cheerful.
Supplies:
Styrofoam pumpkins of any size or shape
Assorted decorations: paints, gems, tissue paper or paper napkins, fabric, glitter, ribbons
Glue and/or Mod Podge
Directions:
Initial Pumpkin:
Either freehand or use an attractive font printed on paper as a pattern the letter of your choice on your pumpkin. Fill in the letter with paint, I also added a little glitter to mine to make it sparkle. I used the colored dot stickers and traced around them to create the perfect polka dot and filled them in the same way. Add a ribbon bow to the stem.
The polka dot look can also be achieved by applying the circle stickers first, painting the entire pumpkin, and then removing the stickers when dry.
Covered pumpkin:
Use Mod Podge to glue decorative tissue paper or a single layer of a paper napkin to your pumpkin. Take your time and carefully push the paper into the ridges of the pumpkin. You make need to tear the paper into pieces to cover the area and achieve the look you desire. The entire pumpkin can be covered or just certain areas. You could use just the decorated print from your napkin on the front of the pumpkin.
Remember to cover your finished work with another layer of Mod Podge.
Hobnail pumpkin:
Even if you think you don’t know what hobnail is, I am certain you have seen the glassware I am referring to, it is usually a white or pale blue vase that is covered in small, evenly spaced bumps. To achieve this look, we are going to use pushpins with a rounded top. Starting with the stem of the pumpkin, follow one of the creases in the pumpkin, and add the pushpins. Return to the top and repeat, but this time place the pushpins down the center of the raised area. Try to keep the pushpins even and level around the pumpkin as you cover it. Paint the entire pumpkin white or the color or your choice.
Happy Crafting!