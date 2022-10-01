There is a crispness in the air and the leaves are just starting to get a little color, it is time to do some fall crafting. We are going to use leaves and some other things you can find in nature. To be honest, I used silk leaves because they last longer, and they had the vibrant color I was looking for.
Woodland friend:
Supplies:
Leaves
Small wooden bead
Acorn cap
Dried baby’s breath
Glue
Paint and fine tip paintbrush or marker to make the face
Ribbon or wire
Directions:
Decide how full you want your friend’s dress to be, lay out the leaves to achieve the look you desire. Add glue and insert the stem of the leaves into the hole in the bead. Press firmly to make sure all the stems make contact with the glue and will stay in place.
Apply small areas of glue to the bead and add a tiny piece of baby’s breath at a time to form a hair style you like. I only placed mine around the face, ignoring the back of the head. Glue the acorn cap to the top of the head as a hat. Add ￼the face using a fine tipped marker or paintbrush. Glue the ribbon into a loop and glue onto the back of the leaves and the bead to insure it hangs straight.
If you do not have an acorn cap, a small leaf can be used to form a bow or wizard’s hat, or you can just cover the entire head in baby’s breath hair.
Leaves can be cut or rolled to form arms; wings could be formed by adding additional leaves to the top of the back. Carolers for your Christmas tree could be made by adding a folded piece of thin cardstock or scrapbooking paper to be a songbook and don’t forget to paint the mouth open in an O, so they look like they are singing.
Ghost:
Supplies:
Leaf
White and black paint
Paintbrush
Ribbon
Glue
Directions:
It is nearly Halloween so I wanted to add a spooky little decoration.
Paint the leaf white, set aside to dry.
Using black paint, add eyes and a mouth, allow to dry.
Form a ribbon loop and glue to the back to hang.
A line of these in a window would be adorable, don’t you agree?
Happy Crafting!