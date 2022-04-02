“Egg-sample” of an elephant
I have been having a lot of fun recently crafting and decorating for Easter. One look at a plastic egg and dozens of ideas quickly come to mind. I saw a blue egg on top of the stack and I just knew it had to be an elephant; I few craft supplies later, and I have an elephant.
Supplies:
Egg (I used plastic but it can be Styrofoam or paper mache)
Craft foam
Glue
Eye or paint
Pen or pencil to draw shapes
Scissors
Directions:
Prepare your egg, decorate or paint it as you like. A real egg can be used after the contents are removed and the egg is washed and dry and a layer of glue or Mod Podge is applied to strengthen the shell. (To remove the contents of the egg; wash the shell of the egg, use a knife of skewer to chip holes in each end of the egg, use the skewer or a toothpick to break the yolk of the egg, blow gently through one hole to force the contents out the other hole, wash the shell well, and allow to dry.)
From the craft foam cut four stout legs that will support the weight of your egg, they should be flat on the bottom and rounded at the top. Glue the legs to the egg using a flat surface to make sure they are the same height and will hold your elephant level. The end of a paintbrush handle can be used to make dots to represent toenails.
For the head, cut a rounded shape that extends on one side to form the trunk of the elephant, afterwards you can decide if you want to glue the head on to have the trunk reaching up or hanging down. The ear was cut to fit the head and glued toward the back and extending slightly above the head.
The eye can be painted on, or you can use a googly eye. A tusk can also be cut from foam and added to the mouth.
The tail is simply a thin piece of craft foam glued into place. Embroidery floss would also make an excellent tail.
Now that you have made an elephant, make an entire herd! Green elephants, and pink elephants, and yellow elephants—the savannas can be very colorful this spring.
Happy Crafting!