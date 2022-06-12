Some of you may know, but most of you will not, my mother recently passed away. She instilled the love of crafting in me and was the first person I ever did a craft with.
A few months ago, my aunt (mom’s sister) asked her if she could make a worry worm. They had both seen them on Facebook and thought they were cute; Mom had no pattern, but she decided to wing it. Crocheting is not one of the talents she shared with me, but this crochet pattern is so easy I can do it. And trust me, if I can do it, anyone can do it. Let’s get started; we could all use a little less worry right now.
Supplies:
Yarn (any type)
Crochet hook (any size you are comfortable with will work)
Wiggle eyes
Scissors
Glue
Directions:
Chain 30 stitches. (Wrap the yarn over the hook to form a loop and then pull the other yarn through)
Slip Stitch (insert the hook into the next stitch, wrap the yarn over the hook, and pull the yarn through stitch and the loop on the hook) into the second chain stitch from the hook, then place four single crochet stitches (insert hook into the stitch, loop the yarn over the hook and pull up into a loop, yarn over a second time, and pull the yarn through both loops on the hook) into each of the chain stitches until you have one chain stitch remaining.
Into the very last chain stitch, work 10 double crochet stitches (Yarn over, insert hook into the stitch where you want to place the double crochet, yarn over again, pull through. Yarn over again, pull through the first 2 of the 3 loops on the hook. Yarn over a last time and pull through the other 2 loops to complete one double crochet).
Do another slip stitch into the same chain you did the double crochet stitches, chain one, cut your yarn and pull it through the chain you just made. Pull it tight and then either cut or weave in the ends.
Glue on the eyes.
I looked online and there is a poem that goes with the worry worms:
I am a little Worry Worm,
Just waiting here alone.
If I have brightened up your day
I hope you take me home.
And if you’re ever feeling sad,
Then hold me for a while.
I am your little crochet pal
I’m here to make you smile.
Happy Crafting! (I miss you, Mom)