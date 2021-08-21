One last craft idea for back to school. I’ve seen a lot of first day of school photos on social media and it seems like every student is holding a water bottle. It makes sense: There is a pandemic going on and no one wants to be drinking from a water fountain.
Today, we’re going to craft a cover that will make it easier to hold and will help prevent the bottle from sweating on everything, and if your child decorates their own it will be easier for him or her to know which bottle is theirs and just maybe they’ll like it well enough not to forget it on the bus.
Basic cover:
Supplies:
Craft foam
Glue
Scissors
And the bottle you want to cover.
Directions:
Wrap the craft foam around the bottle. Mark the height you want the cover to be and the length needed to wrap completely around with just enough overlap to glue. Cut the craft foam to fit. The cover should hold the bottle snuggly but still be loose enough to remove. Glue the cover together while it is wrapped around the bottle, this will make it easier to get the perfect placement and make sure the top and bottom are both even.
With the bottle still inside the cover, lift it slightly so it is not all the way to the bottom. Run a bead of glue around the bottom edge of the cover and press it firmly to another piece of craft foam slightly larger than the opening of the cover. When dry trim away the excess craft foam.
If you want a handle, cut two or four small pieces of craft foam, use a hole punch to make a hole in the center of each piece. Also punch a hole on each side of your cover. Add one or two pieces to each side, aligning the holes, and use yarn or ribbon to form the handle. The addition layers will help keep the ribbon from tearing the craft foam.
Decorating:
I made my cover into a unicorn, beyond the basic supplies I only used curling ribbon and paint.
I cut the basic cover and ears from while foam and the horn from yellow. I used a pale pink inside the ear and a pastel yellow to indicate the ridges on the horn, the eyes and lashes were painted on with black. To make the hair I curled and cut small sections of ribbon and glued them on at the base of the ears and horn.
This basic idea can be made into so many different “creatures,” whatever your child likes can be made. multi-eyed monster, a dinosaur with huge teeth, a cute kitten, anything can be made with a simple choice of colors and the addition of ears, eyes, whiskers, and/or teeth.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.