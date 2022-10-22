Today the crafts we are doing are very different, but eerily similar. They are made with many of the same materials, but I suppose you can say we are flipping them.
The supplies you will need for either or both of these crafts:
Candle stick
Fillable snow globe
Paint and paintbrushes
Glue (e6000 works best)
Additional supplies for the Apothecary jar:
Knob for the top of the jar
Plastic spider and webs or creepy crawly of your choice
Directions:
Paint the candle stick and snow globe bottom. I used two coats of black craft paint, but spray paint may work better. Set aside to dry completely. If you want the knob to match the lid, paint that also.
Add your creature inside the snow globe, remember the bottom of the snow globe will now be the lid of the jar, place the contents accordingly. The snow globe comes with a watertight seal in the inside; you may want to add water tinted with food coloring to give your jar an even creepier look; just make sure anything you add is waterproof.
Glue the snow globe to the top of the candle stick and the knob to the top of the lid.
Additional supplies for the crystal ball:
Glitter and glitter glue
Epsom salt
Mod Podge
Battery operated tea candle
Directions:
Paint the candle stick and the lid of the snow globe. I used sliver and added glitter. Set aside to dry. Inside the snow globe, add swirls of paint and glitter glue, allow to dry slightly to avoid too much smearing. (If you don’t want to add the swirls of color, you certainly don’t have to; I just wanted to add a more mystical touch.) Coat the inside of the globe with a thin layer of Mod Podge, pour a little Epsom salt inside, and shake the snow globe until the Epsom salt covers the inside of the snow globe. Shake out any excess salt. If there are spots not covered, apply more Mod Podge and salt.
Using e6000, flip the candlestick over and glue the part that holds the candle to the center of the snow globe lid. Glue the waterproof seal piece to the bottom of the candle stick (this is now the top of the crystal ball stand). Place the tea candle on the seal and place the globe over it.
Happy Crafting!