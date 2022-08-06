As much of a shock as it is to me, I’m getting ready for my 40th class reunion (yay class of 1982!) and that, of course, led me down memory lane.
When I was in high school, the junior class raised the money to pay for the senior class’s prom, we did this by selling magazines. For this, you received a pom-pom with eyes and a tag that said, “I did it.” Unfortunately for my school, it also had a sticker on it, so many of them were found stuck to lockers and desks. Mine was on my dresser until it moved the next year to the glass. I got at my own senior prom, and it is still there to this day. This was a long story just to explain where this week’s idea came from: We are going to make a pom-pom encourager to go on our refrigerator to hold our favorite student’s great test scores and amazing works of art.
Supplies:
Pom-poms (1 large and 1 tiny)
Wiggly eyes
Craft foam
Piper cleaner
Clothespin (spring type)
Magnet
Paint and paintbrushes
Glue
Directions:
You will first want to paint the clothespin; set it aside to dry.
Cut two sections of pipe cleaner, one section approximately twice the length of the other. Fold the longer section not quite in half. This will hold the balloons.
From the craft foam you will need to cut two “arms” (just a strip with the “hand” end rounded), two balloon shapes (teardrop shapes with the point cut off) and a sign (I cut mine to look like jagged wood, but feel free to make yours in any shape you like).
Put a bit of glue slightly back from the rounded end of the arm, press the end of one of the pipe cleaners into the glue, add glue on top of the pipe cleaner and then fold the rounded end over to sandwich the pipe cleaners in the middle, thus forming a “hand.” Repeat for the other arm, making sure the “hands” are facing forward and the pipe cleaners are pointing up. Gently spread an opening on each side of the pom-pom and glue the arms in place. Glue the balloons and sign onto the pipe cleaners. Add the eyes and the tiny pom-pom nose. Glue to the clothespin and add the magnet to the back.
Happy Crafting!