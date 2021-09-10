It was pointed out to me that I should not have said “summer is The bat I have been watching all summer is gone (they migrate in August), I only have a very few butterflies left around my house and I know it won’t be long until the birds fly south, too.
But this fall and winter, while we’re dreaming of spring’s return, we can build homes for the birds and butterflies. (We will build the bat house another time. Keep joining me each week because I promise we will get the bats a wonderful home built.)
Supplies for the bird and butterfly house:
A 1-by-6 pine board (or scrap lumber large enough to cut the pieces from)
Saw
Drill with hole cutting attachment and/or large drill bit
Finishing nails
Small screws
Wood glue
Sandpaper
Eyehooksa
(Or kits can be found at most hardware stores)
Directions:
My butterfly house/birdhouse used this pattern: Cut 2 pieces 4-inches wide by 8-inches tall, cut the center into a peak using the top 2-inches, this is the front and back. Cut 2 pieces for the sides 4-inches wide by 6-inches tall. The roof is 2 pieces cut 4 ½-inches wide by 3-inches tall, the top edges will be cut on an angle to meet and cover the top point. Cut a 4-inches by 4-inches square for the bottom.
If you are making a birdhouse, cut a hole near the center of the front. If you want to build a butterfly house, use a large drill bit to “cut” two or three slits by drilling, slightly moving the drill bit, and drilling again until you have the desired opening length. Use sandpaper to remove rough edges.
Use wood glue to attach the sides to the front and back pieces, nail into place with the finishing nails. Attach the roof with wood glue and finishing nails, making sure to seal the center with glue.
Attach the bottom with screws so it can be removed for cleaning.
Use an eyehook or two on the top to be able to hang your house.
Place the butterfly house near your flowers and birdhouses in a shady spot in or near a tree. And as my husband pointed out to me, we do not want them too close together because we’re not building the birds a buffet.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.