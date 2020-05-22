It’s graduation season. I know with the threat of COVID-19 very few schools are having in-person graduations, but we still need to celebrate our friends and family members finishing up one part of their journey and moving to the next.
I’m going to give you some ideas and directions for a few quick and fun graduation celebration and gift ideas.
Supplies:
Jar with a lid
Ribbon
Craft foam or cardstock
paint
Dollar bills
Directions:
Wash and dry your jar. Cut a square of cardstock or craft foam larger than the lid. Paint the lid to match the color of the square. Glue the square to the top of the lid to make a graduation cap. A tassel made from ribbon on embroidery floss can be added. Roll the money and tie with the ribbon to look like miniature diplomas and place them into the jar. Any graduate would love this and it’s cuter than a plain card.
Supplies:
Construction paper, craft foam, cardstock
Bottle cap (from a soda or water bottle)
Paint
Glue
Sucker (like a Tootsie Pop or Blow Pop)
Directions:
Paint the bottle cap the color to match your paper/foam. Cut the paper or craft foam into squares larger than the bottle cap. Glue together to make your graduation cap and add a tiny dot of glue to the top of the candy wrapper and attach the cap. (We made these several years for my daughter to give to her graduating friends and it was always a big hit)
This craft can be made two different ways depending on the way you are going to use it.
Supplies:
Cardstock or craft foam if handing out. Square flat chocolate covered cookie if being used at a party.
Wrapped miniature peanut butter or caramel cup (remove wrapper if using with cookie)
Glue (or melted chocolate if using cookie)
Directions:
Attach the top (either the cardstock or cookie) to your base to form your graduation hat.
This last idea is one I used with both my nephews when they graduated.
Supplies:
Helium grade balloons (transparent ones work best)
Helium tank to fill the balloons
Ribbon
Dollar bills
Glitter and/or confetti (I used both)
Directions:
Fill the balloons with air to give them a little stretch, let the air out. Roll your bills into tubes and secure with ribbon, put just a few bills along with the glitter into each balloon. Fill with enough helium to lift the balloon, tie with a ribbon. Fill as many balloons as you need to hold your monetary gift and tie the ends of the ribbons together (at this point it might be a good idea to tie the balloons to a weight so your gift doesn’t fly away). Give your graduate the balloons and a pin!
Best wishes to all our graduates and happy crafting!