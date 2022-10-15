Earlier, we visited the subject of crafting with pumpkins. In that article, I touched on the craft of covering a faux pumpkin with tissue paper or fabric, I’ve gotten so many questions, I think we need to go back and perhaps cover the subject in a little more detail.
Supplies:
Pumpkin
Decorative napkin, tissue paper, or cloth
Mod Podge
Scissors
For the pumpkin I made for demonstration I also used:
Paint
Paintbrush
Foam brush
Glitter
Directions:
Clean the pumpkin, any dust or wax will keep the Mod Podge and/or paint from going on smoothly and adhering properly. I wiped mine down with rubbing alcohol on a paper towel and set it aside to dry completely.
Using a foam brush, paint the pumpkin, if so desired. I painted mine white because the napkin I wanted to use had a white background and I wanted to save myself from a lot of fussy cutting around the spiderwebs. Set aside to dry. (There is a lot of drying time involved with this craft.)
If using a decorative napkin, pull the layers apart, we will only be using the top, pretty part of the napkin. I chose a napkin with a large print that I cut out as closely to the design as possible. If you want to use tissue paper or a napkin with an all over print, you do not need to cut the designs apart, but you may find you need to cut it into strips or squares as the smaller pieces may be easier to smooth over the rounded surface of the pumpkin. The same will apply to the fabric, it will need to be cut if you do not want folds and wrinkles.
Use a soft brush and apply the Mod Podge to the pumpkin in the area you want your design. Do not cover the entire pumpkin at one time, you will need some time to place your paper. Using the same soft brush, carefully smooth out your napkin, you may find it necessary to use the handle of your brush as a roller to smooth the paper into the valleys of the pumpkin. Set the covered pumpkin aside to dry.
When completely dry, cover the entire pumpkin with another protective coat of Mod Podge. I also added silver glitter to my finally coat.
I hope this answers all your questions.
Happy Crafting!