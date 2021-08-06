It is that time of year again: Students everywhere are picking out backpacks and lunch boxes in anticipation of heading back to the classroom.
For the next few weeks, things are going to be hectic, but we are going to craft some school essentials with our kids to help them personalize those items and give us a little downtime to make memories.
Today’s craft is a pencil case. Just a little pouch to tuck into a backpack or desk that will help keep the pencils all in one place and easier to find.
Supplies:
Craft foam
Glue
Scissors
Decorations (such as google eyes or feathers, whatever your creation needs)
Directions:
The pouch I made is a shark (yes, I think I watched every minute of “Shark Week” this year and it shows), but you can use any shape you want if it is long enough to hold the pencils without them falling out, the basic idea will be the same. Clipart online and coloring books are great sources for finding the shape you want to use, or you can just wing it and do it free hand like I did.
Cut your pencil case shape and a rectangle to fit behind it out of craft foam. The rectangle does not have to fit the shape exactly, but it will need to fit the pencils because it will become the pouch that holds the pencils.
Glue the rectangle to the back or your shape, remember to only glue on three sides leaving the front (or top depending on what shape you have decided to use) open to put the pencils in. Allow to dry.
Now it is time for the fun stuff. Let’s decorate! I cut teeth from white fun foam and glued them behind the open mouth. I also added an eye and gills. But if you’ve made a bird pencil case, add a small feather or two. A snail or crab? How about a glittery shell? A monster, several google eyes may be in order. Maybe you have an older student that thinks they are too mature for this type of pencil case. They can simply glue together two rectangles of craft foam and decorate them, there are many pre-cut shapes and letters available some even with glitter.
(By the way, this also makes a great glasses case.)
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.