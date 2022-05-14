Last week I promised we would have another craft with flip flops today, and I always try to keep my promises. This week we are going to make a flip flop door hanger, they can be personalized any way you desire.
Supplies:
Flip flops (the number will depend on the greeting you choose to use)
A thin dowel or a piece of thin wood or cardboard
Glue (hot glue and e6000)
Ribbon or hanging cord
Paint to add the message
Any decorations you would like to add (seashells, flowers, bows)
(Pipe cleaners or wire if you use the dowel and attach the flip flops in the same manner I did)
Directions:
Lay out the number of flip flops you will need for your message, when you get your desired pattern, glue them onto the wood or cardboard using both the e6000 and hot glue. (The hot glue will hold the flip flop in place giving the e6000 time to dry.) I used a dowel rod and instead of gluing, I wired my flip flops on using pipe cleaners wrapped around the bottom button of the strap and then twisted around the dowel. (If using this method, make sure you tuck the cut ends back against the flip flop to prevent scratches to your door.)
Overlap areas of the shoes until you have a design you like and then glue into place. Set aside to allow the glue to dry.
Your message can be added to your door hanger by painting the letters on the flip flops or you could use stickers or cut out and glue on craft foam letters. Add any decorations you desire at this time.
After the paint is dry, either tie a ribbon to each end of your dowel or glue the hanging string to the back of the cardboard/wood you used under your flip flops.
I used adult size flip flops, but I think this would be adorable made from tiny child size shoes. Maybe you could make one to represent your family, from the baby/child size shoes all the way up to the size to fit the largest adult in your home? You could even use the flip flops everyone wore last summer, and then you may also have the impressions of their feet. Have fun with this idea and get creative.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.