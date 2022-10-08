It was a dark and stormy night, I could hear the faint sounds of rattling chains, the room suddenly grew chilly, then the low ghostly moans began …We have all heard the scary tales of ghosts, complete with clanking chains and unexplainable cold spots, haunting an old castle somewhere. Well, our homes are our castles, so today we are going to craft our own ghosts. This craft is nothing new, it is an oldie but a goodie, but it may be one you have forgotten about over the years. Supplies: Cheese cloth (or very sheer fabric) Liquid school glue Water Bowl Plastic wrap Ball the size you want the top/head of your ghost Jar/glass/vase the height you wish for your ghost Paint and paintbrush Scissors Styrofoam plate/parchment covered cookie sheet/plastic covered cardboard to hold the ghost as it dries Directions: Place the ball on top of the form you are using, cover the entire thing with a sheet of plastic wrap. If you want your ghost to have arms, wrap a section of wire around the top of the form beneath the ball, cover with plastic wrap. Set everything on a Styrofoam plate or other covered surface, this will protect your work area and prevent the ghost from sticking. Mix three parts glue with one part water (more or less) in the bowl. Unfold the cheese cloth and cut a section large enough to cover your ghost form completely. You will need at least two sections, maybe more depending on the size of the ghost you are crafting. A taller/larger structure may require more layers to be able to stand on its own. Doing one layer at a time, dip the cheese cloth into the bowl filled with the glue mixture. Saturate completely but firmly squeeze out any extra glue, there should be minimal dripping when you add it to the ghost form. Drape the cloth over the form, shaping it as you go. Apply the additional layers. Set aside to dry overnight or longer depending on the number of layers. After the ghost is dry, remove the form and ball from inside. Paint the face, I only added eyes, but your ghost can have whatever face you desire. Decorate your ghost if you like, I am thinking about cutting thin strips of felt or foam and gluing them into links to form a chain. Happy Crafting! KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.
