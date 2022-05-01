While Mother’s Day is coming up and this would make a beautiful gift, this craft is so easy and the results are so satisfying, you’ll want to make it for yourself. After you’ve made a few, you will want to make them for everyone, and don’t forget to get the kids involved.
This craft is made with temporary tattoos, remember those from your childhood? Those little bits of plastic will give us the illusion of hand painting without the needed talent.
Supplies:
Temporary tattoo
Container
Wet sponge or cloth
Mod Podge
Foam paintbrush
Directions:
Read the directions that come with your temporary tattoos, but the basic directions are peel off the protective plastic cover, apply facedown, wet the paper backing, remove backing.
Make sure you start with a very clean, dry container to which to apply your tattoo. When the tattoo is firmly affixed and the water has dried, apply a very thin layer of Mod Podge over the temporary tattoo’s surface, taking care to make sure you cover all the edges. When completely dry, another thin layer can be added, if you are putting the tattoo on a surface that will not need to be washed, fine glitter can be sprinkled over this layer.
This craft is so easy to do, but it has many potential applications and can be used on lots of different surfaces.
I used mine on a small glass candle holder, but you could upcycle a spaghetti sauce jar by adding a temporary tattoo and lace around the top to hold makeup brushes.
Several small tattoos can be added along the edge of a mirror or photo frame, or a huge tattoo (like those used for chests or backs) can be placed in the center.
Bird and animal tattoos would be lovely on a Christmas ornament.
The temporary tattoos can be added to coffee mugs or wineglasses for a party. (Add the extra layer of Mod Podge and make sure you wash them by hand instead of using a dishwasher.) The tattoos can also be added to the back of clear plates to complete the set but look for tattoos without writing because the writing will be backwards when looking down at the plate.
If you want your temporary tattoo decorations to in fact stay temporary, skip the Mod Podge. The tattoos can be removed later with rubbing alcohol.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.