I really like to craft using the simple clothespin, be it the pinch type or peg type. I started out trying to design an alligator from a pinch type clothespin and ended up turning it into a dragon. So then, of course, I needed a prince and princess to live happily ever after. These are very easy to make, and you don’t have to be a great artist, a few dots in the right spots to be eyes and mouths and everything else is just color-block painting. (And even the faces that don’t turn out exactly the way you want are still really cute.)
Prince and Princess:
Supplies:
Clothespin
Paint
Paintbrushes
Tiny bit of paper, cardstock, or craft foam
Glue
Directions:
Select colors for your royal couple’s clothing, I used pink and white for her and blue, yellow, white, and red for him. I used brown for the hair of both. I first painted the hair on each, dots for the eyes, and little red lips on each while the pin was closed to make sure they matched up. I gave both a white collar and painted the rest of the princess pink. The princess has a blue coat painted to slightly less than half the length, the rest is painted in red to be his slacks. I added yellow as a tassel at his shoulder area, as a belt, and as buttons. A little black was painted at the bottom of the pants to be boots and a dot of white to the bottom of the dress as slippers. Cut tiny crowns to glue to the top.
Dragon:
Supplies:
Clothespin
Paint
Paintbrush
Wiggly eyes
Glue
Craft foam or paper
Directions:
Paint the clothespin, allow to dry.
Cut teeth and wings from craft foam and attach them to proper places on the clothespin, teeth over the pinch area and wings on the sides of the other end. Glue the wiggle eyes into place. Legs can also be cut from craft foam and glued into place.
I think the prince and princess could easily be turned into a bride and groom and used as place card holders at a wedding. A few simple color changes and perhaps a bit of tulle netting as a veil.
I can picture these being used as a bookmark for a favorite fairy-tale book, or to act out a story.
Happy Crafting!