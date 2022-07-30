This is the last of my crafts to go with the crafting with a group theme, but it could also be considered a back-to-school craft.
We are going to make tiny first aid kits, they could hang from a backpack or purse strap or be tucked into the glove compartment of the car. They are cheap, cheerful and as long has your child is past the using Band-aids as sticker, very useful. Craft foam is very light so it will add no weight to an already heavy backpack, and it will keep the first aid supplies a lot neater than just throwing them into the bottom of a purse.
Supplies:
Craft foam
Scissors
Glue
Holepunch
Index card rings (easy to find now in school supplies)
A few adhesive bandages
Alcohol prep swab
Directions:
Lay your bandages on the craft foam to determine the size of strip you will be cutting. Cut the craft foam the width of two or three bandages side by side, not overlapping. The strip should be cut the length of three of the bandages.
Cut a thin strip of craft foam and glue it around the center of the larger strip. This should be glued as snug as you can without causing the larger piece of foam to bend.
Slide the bandages and alcohol prep wipe under the thin strip. Fold the craft foam strip into thirds by first folding up the bottom to cover the bandages and then folding over the top.
Cut another strip of craft foam long enough to wrap tightly around your first aid kit with a little extra to glue and add the hanger, it is better to error in length and need to cut some off than to cut it too short.
Wrap the band around kit with the ends to one side, pull it tight, and glue the ends together.
Use a holepunch to make the opening for the ring.
These would be cute made in school or favorite team colors or make your color selection to coordinate with your backpack. Foam stickers of letters and other shapes are available in the craft section so your first aid kit can be beautifully decorated. Use glitter and press-on gems to give your kit a little bling. You could use white foam and colored pencils or crayons to decorate (markers will smear).
Happy Crafting!