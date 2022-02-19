This cute little craft will entertain your children regardless of whether they are in a hurry for spring or hoping for a few more snowy days. To be honest, with just a few modifications it can work for any season. And with very few supplies needed, it is an excellent activity for a large group.
Supplies:
Paper towel or toilet paper roll
Scrap cardboard
Paint
Paintbrushes
Glue
Directions:
Polar bear:
Cut the paper tube to the desired height. Paint the tube white and set aside to dry completely.
From the scrap pieces of cardboard, cut four paw shapes and a round head with small, rounded ears. (I traced around the end of the tube and added the ears to make the head. The paws were freehanded by making a triangle with rounded corners then cutting four rounded “toes” into the wider side of the triangle, leaving the point to be the heel area.)
Glue the pieces into place, the toes pointing up on the paws on the bottom of the tube and the toes pointing inward for the paws closest to the head. (A paper fish glued into his front paws/hands would be adorable.) Glue the head to the top of the tube.
Paint all the pieces white, allow to dry.
Add a large black circle to the center of the foot and four little circles to the toes to be the paw pads. Paint black eyes, nose, and mouth. I also added a little pink to the center of the ears and his cheeks.
Duckling/chick
Made the same as the polar bear but painted yellow. The feet were cut with three toes and instead of front paws, wings were cut to be glued onto the side to stick out. The feet were painted orange as well as the beak on the face. While the duckling has no ears, I did add pink to his checks.
With simple modifications these can be turned into nearly any animal your child likes. Change the paint colors on the bear and you could have a panda or even a koala. Different types of ears can be added to make rabbits, cats or dogs.
I also noticed the tubes I used are nearly the perfect size to hold a battery-operated tea candle. These would be an adorable addition to your dinner table to celebrate spring or even the snow and ice some folks are hoping for.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.