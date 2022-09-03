I know there are a lot of people that hate to hear it, but summer is quickly fading, autumn is just around the corner and a with just a couple flips of the calendar, we will be looking at snow. The craft we are going to do today is an oldie but a goodie: fleece throws without sewing a single stitch. With all the patterns and bright colors of fleece to choose from your throw can warm your heart as well as your toes.
Supplies:
Fleece (two pieces, each at least a yard and a half long)
Scissors or rotary cutter and cutting mat
Straight edge/ruler
Directions:
Stack the pieces of fleece as evenly as possible, wrong sides together. Smooth any wrinkles before cutting. Using the straight edge, trim away the edges to make sure your pieces of fleece are the exact same size and shape. Keeping the two layers together throughout the entire process, cut a 3-inch square from each corner of the fabric. Cutting the squares will make the tying look nicer and will help prevent the fleece from bunching up in the corners.
Starting from one corner, cut strips one inch wide and 3 inches long all along the entire outside edge of the fleece. It will look like a fringe at this point. Do not worry if one of the strips ends up being one and a half inches or three quarters of an inch, no one will notice after the throw is tied. The only important thing is to remember to cut both pieces of fleece at the same time, so you have an equal number of strips to tie together.
With the fleece on a flat surface, tie the strips together, one strip from the top piece of fleece to the corresponding strip from the bottom piece of fleece. Double knotting will help it stay together better during washing.
If you want a larger throw, you can tie more than one throw together. Make two, or more, throws as before but when it comes to the side you want to attach to another throw, tie the top strips of the throws together and then the bottom strips. If you have a sewing machine, you can also simply sew fleece together to any size and shape you want and follow the process to make your throw.
If you really hate the idea of summer ending, make your throw and take it outside to sit on to enjoy the sun.
Happy Crafting!