ASHLAND Families trickled into Highlands Museum and Discovery Center and Broadway Square on Saturday to disperse into a labyrinth of fun at Kids Fest 2022.
A mad scientist was at work in the basement alongside kids to make slime and witness bubbling test tubes while a clown was four stories above tying balloons and placing them onto the heads of eager children in line.
Elegant dancers from Ashland Dance Theatre drew a crowd as they floated across the floor in a variety of culture based choreography.
A real-life reptile show allowed children to engage with a Boa Constrictor and other scaly pales.
The Model T housed in the lobby overlooked families as they utilized tables sat up to enjoy their food purchased from the various food trucks stationed out front.
Elsa, Spider-Man and pals from Paw Patrol were accessible for photo ops, high-fives and hugs.
Boyd County EMS and Ashland Fire Department were stationed near Broadway Square and invited children to tour the ambulance and fire truck engines while others chose to play on the neighboring inflatable slide.
In addition to the fun visitors, children were invited to take in the museum as it was open its normal hours and a Kids Fest band allowed you normal admittance to the museum.
The gift shop was open on the first floor along with the exhibit hosting country music legend memorabilia including Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Whitley.
Snaking up the stairs, visitors came upon the Creepy Collections exhibit which is only available for a short time during spooky season — the exhibit showcased 1800s-era mourning clothing, post-mortem photography and other items that will send a shiver down your spine.
If one continued to snake through the second floor they would hear kids shrieking, unrelated to the creepy collection though, as they were playing in the mock one-room classroom where they would role play placing their parents in detention.
The fourth floor hosted not only the dancers and clown but various vendors, community partners and carnival-style games for kids to enjoy while their parents shopped around.
Families were encouraged to sign up to be a member of the museum which grants discounted pricing not only at Highlands, but other fun spots like COSI and the Clay Center in Charleston.
Kids were seen carrying different balloon animals, snacks and large smiles on their faces, all in the name of fundraising to continue the fun at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.