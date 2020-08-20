Game on.
The KHSAA Board of Control rejected a pair of fall sports scheduling options that would have again postponed mandatory practices and competition at a special meeting on Zoom on Thursday, then passed a motion to endorse the current plan to allow practice to begin Monday and games on the first full week of September.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett and board members also made mention that Gov. Andy Beshear and the Department of Public Health might still have their say, but that didn't stop the board from voting 15-3 against postponing sports to late September, which would've most closely aligned with Beshear's recommendation to schools not to open in-person learning until Sept. 28. And the board voted 13-5 against an option to begin cross country and field hockey immediately but postpone football, soccer and volleyball.
The votes went largely along a split of Louisville from the rest of the state. with Jefferson County athletic director Jerry Wyman and Louisville elementary principal Marlon Miller providing the most consistent dissent to the push to play now. Both voted first for Option 2, to postpone all fall sports not currently in session, and then for Option 3, which would've pushed back football to Oct. 2. And both voted against the endorsement of Option 1, the current plan.
Mercy Academy athletic director Mark Evans's votes were reversed from his Louisville peers, but were in line with Catholic schools' decision statewide not to follow Beshear's recommendation.
Rowan County Schools instructional supervisor Lucy Moore, one of two northeastern Kentucky representatives to the 18-member board, voted in favor of Option 2, going with Wyman and Miller, but voted against Option 3 and voted to endorse Option 1. Raceland superintendent Larry Coldiron voted against Options 2 and 3 and voted to endorse Option 1.
This story will be updated.