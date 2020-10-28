ASHLAND For 60 years, Pat Caniff has been guiding families through some of the toughest times in their lives.
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association recognized that achievement by presenting Mr. Caniff a plaque in honor of his service, as well as a painting in honor of when he served as the president of the organization.
Until that portrait was commissioned, Caniff was the only past president to not have a portrait in the association.
“It's about 20, 30 years late,” Caniff joked.
While typically presented at the association's annual convention, the gathering was put on the skids due to COVID-19. So officials with the organization took the awards on the road, visiting funeral parlors across the commonwealth to deliver recognition to the men and women who serve families in their times of grief.
Sid Fogle, executive director of the KYFDA, said recognizing Caniff’s 60 years in the business was a “very special day.”
“This is a big accomplishment,” Fogle said.
Mr. Caniff, donning a three-piece suit, said he was honored to be presented with the award. Unlike other funeral homes that were either handed down through a family or a bought out, Caniff said he and a partner in Greenup County built the business from the ground up.
When Eddie Riggs, the business partner, decided to enjoy retirement, Caniff said he bought him out. From there, he has since handed much of the daily operations to his daughter Marsha, herself a former KYFDA president.
After all these years in the funeral business, Caniff said his favorite part of the work is “seeing the families and helping to ease their pain.” One way of doing that is “presenting their loved ones in a way that complements how they looked in life,” Caniff said.
“That's something money can’t buy,” Caniff said. “No amount of advertising can replace how you make their loved ones look.”
Early on in his career, Caniff said he was presented a man whose face had been mangled by cancer. The family, already distraught from the loss, was concerned the service would have to be closed casket. After working 26-28 hours on the man’s mouth and neck, Caniff said the family was able to have an open-casket service after all.
“God's the one who takes care of my hands,” Caniff said.
