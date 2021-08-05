A 20-year-old Kentucky sailor has been named as the man suspected of starting a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.
Ryan Sawyer Mays is listed in a federal search warrant affidavit, unsealed this week, as the man in question, according to navytimes.com. He is charged with aggravated arson and wrongful hazarding of a vessel, according to military.com.
“The affidavit for the first time reveals information about the sailor accused of starting the fire and suggests that key firefighting stations may have been tampered with, hindering efforts to extinguish the inferno. ... That document also reveals that investigators found plastic bottles containing fuel near the fire’s origin site,” the NavyTimes reported.
Reports of the affidavit share bits from interviews with Mays and other sailors aboard the Bonhomme Richard. News outlets across the country and associated with the military report, citing the affidavit, that Mays had aspirations of becoming a SEAL, but quit the initial six-month training after five days.
Mays joined the Navy in May 2019 and his rank is a seaman apprentice, according to The New York Times. Following his unsuccessful attempt at SEAL training, Mays was assigned to the Bonhomme Richard in late March 2020 as an undesignated seaman.
“Undesignated seaman, unlike most sailors, do not have an assigned specialty and typically help Boatswain’s Mates doing some of the most labor-intensive work on a ship,” stated Military.com. “It is considered an undesirable, low-status position.”
“Documents filed by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service describe a sailor who ‘hated’ the Navy after being sent to a warship following a brief stint as a SEAL trainee in late 2019,” The New York Times reports.
Reports citing the affidavit and court documents from Military.com, NavyTimes and The New York Times all cite fellow and higher ranking sailors who state Mays has a disdain for the Navy, authority and the fleet.
The fire reportedly originated in the lower vehicle storage area, the Lower V, of the ship where a sailor was standing guard “when he saw a sailor wearing coveralls and a mask carry a bucket down into the Lower V about five minutes before the first reports of smoke emerged, according to the affidavit,” the NavyTimes reports.
The sailor reported that he was 90% sure it was Mays as the passing sailor sarcastically said “I love deck,” a statement the sailor on guard knew Mays to say, according to NavyTimes.com and military.com.
Mays has reportedly denied starting the fire. The sailor on guard stated that Mays had told him he had gone to the Lower V when the sailor on guard asked during a muster at the base theater, according to NavyTimes. When Mays was told that he was identified as going into the Lower V, he claimed he was being setup.
No one reported seeing any sailors coming back up the ramp to the Lower V after the guard saw the man with the mask, he believed was Mays, go down the morning of the fire, according to NavyTimes.
A chief petty officer on the ship told investigators that Mays had said he was in the Lower V that day to store hoses, military.com reports.
A walkthrough of the upper and lower V was conducted after the fire was extinguished, according to military.com.
The officer in charge of the ship’s damage control “told investigators that three of the four fire stations in those spaces ‘were not in their normal configuration,’ adding that he thought that they ‘appeared to have been purposely tampered with and/or disconnected,’” military.com reports.
“Ultimately, ‘the progression and migration of the fire, coupled with the time in which a witness indicated that he believed he had observed Mays enter the Lower V ... and the report of smoke led the (investigators) to classify the fire as incendiary,’ the application says,” military.com’s report stated.
“The affidavit also cites a June 14 Instagram post of a shirtless Mays which stated, ‘I love the smell of napalm in the morning,’” according to NavyTimes. “Mays would later tell investigators it was a reference to the iconic line form the Vietnam War movie ‘Apocalypse Now,’ according to the affidavit.”
Other incidents are reported in the affidavit and multiple news sources that indicate Mays had verbally confronted a contractor who woke him up after Mays was caught sleeping during his duty day on July 5, 2020.
Another incident cited concerns his relationship with a female sailor who Mays said became pregnant and the relationship ended when he found he wasn’t the father, according to military.com. The woman told the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that she was not pregnant, but did have a pregnancy test, the outlet reported.
“The woman also described Mays as being “volatile and bipolar,’” said military.com.
Mays underwent a 10-hour interview with investigators and was arrested, according to the military news outlets.
NavyTimes reports that two masters-at-arms heard him say he was guily as he appeared to be talking to himself and was not asked. Mays was interviewed again and denied wrongdoing.
He asked for a polygraph, which was administered Aug 21, 2020. After being “informed of the possible deception indications, Mays became extremely upset and denied any involvement in starting the fire, the affidavit states,” reported NavyTimes.
Mays “was confined in a Navy brig from late August to approximately mid-October 2020 and then released, according to Mr. Barthel. It is unclear why the Navy freed Seaman Mays months before he was formally charged,” reported The New York Times. “After his release from the brig, Seaman Mays reported to the staff of Amphibious Squadron 5 in San Diego, where he is currently assigned.”
Mays’ civilian lawyer, Gary Barthel, is a retired Marine and former JAG lawyer. Barthel was contacted to confirm that Mays is originally from Ashland, but did not reply as of press time. WKYT reported Mays is from Ashland.
The fire ablaze the Bonhomme Richard, which began July 12, 2020, is the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent history, according to military.com. Firefighters worked over four days to squelch the flames.
The New York Times reported that over “400 sailors from 16 nearby ships fought the blaze, which reached temperatures of 1,000 degrees.”
An assessment concluded that the cost to restore the amphibious assault ship would total above $3 billion and take five to seven years to complete, according to a Nov. 2020 press release from the US Navy.
The military branch also looked to rebuild the ship for an alternate purpose, but the cost “could exceed $1 billion, which is as much or more than a new-construction hospital ship, submarine tender, or command-and-control ship,” the release stated. It was determined that the ship would be dismantled.
Mays will undergo a preliminary hearing, or what is known as an Article 32 under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The hearing will determine if the charges will be sent to a court-martial and face trial or if the charges will be dismissed. The U.S. Navy JAG Corps docket has not yet updated to include Mays court dates. The docket was last update online July 30.
