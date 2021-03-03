ASHLAND Kentucky Power will offer assistance after portions of the company’s service territory experienced devastating flooding this week.
Kentucky Power — partnering with the City of Ashland, The Daily Independent and MyTown TV — will conduct an internal supply drive, collecting flood relief supplies to assist officials in southeast Kentucky.
Kentucky Power and its partners will conduct a public supply drive Thursday and Friday at the company’s downtown headquarters (1645 Winchester Ave.).
According to Kentucky Power, anyone who would like to donate may use the parking spots on the 17th Street side of the headquarters building. Leave the donation curbside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donations will be loaded into a trailer and transported to organizations for distribution in the hardest-hit portions of eastern Kentucky early next week.
“The destruction our customers have had to endure the last few weeks is unprecedented,” said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power’s president and chief operating officer. “Getting these supplies to the areas that need them most is as testament to our commitment to the communities we serve.”
Accepted items include cases of water, wrapped or packaged toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.), new blankets, socks, pillows and pillowcases, and cleaning supplies (garbage bags, bleach, gloves, brooms, shovels, etc.). Clothing and food will not be accepted at this time.
Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to about 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, including Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Rowan.