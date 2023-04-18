ASHLAND Kentucky Power announced Monday that its sale to Liberty Power has fallen through.
In a statement sent to media outlets, Kentucky Power said both companies agreed to terminate the sale, with Kentucky Power focusing on its operations. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Cindy Wiseman as the president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power.
While the press statement indicated the company wants to focus on developing its resources in eastern Kentucky as a part of the American Electric Power network, federal regulatory filings show the deal was facing a steep hill with regulators.
Last year, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied an application for the sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty, a subsidiary of Canadian-based power company Algonquin, to the tune of $2.85 billion.
The basis for the rejection — one of only five issued out of nearly 2,000 applications over the last 10 years — was due to concerns that Liberty and Kentucky Power could not prove that the sale would not cause rate hikes.
In May 2022, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved the sale, laying out certain conditions that included millions in credits being refunded back to customers.
On Valentine's Day this year, Liberty and Kentucky Power filed another application to the feds, effectively rearguing that the rates would not be affected, even stating that there would be $168.6 to $213.6 million in reductions to customers' bills within the first year of the sale.
The companies asked for the process to expedited, stating they intended to close by April 26.
However, at the end of March, the Kentucky Public Service Commission, along with the Kentucky Attorney General (who previously argued for hundreds of millions to be taken from the sale and used to reinvest in the grid), issued a protest against the sale.
In the protest, the KPSC said the supposed savings in customers' bills were as a result of conditions the commission placed on the transaction in order to ensure customers wouldn't pay the brunt of the cost.
If it weren't for the conditions, KPSC said it was more likely rates would've increased due to the sale.
"The Kentucky PSC ultimately approved Liberty's application but with several conditions intended to ensure that Kentucky's retail ratepayers are not harmed by Liberty's acquisition of Kentucky Power," the commission wrote. "These conditions were not positive benefits, but instead were protections to offset harm to retail customers."
In addition, the KPSC said it only approved the sale because the conditions it set would not affect retail customer pricing. However, the feds had to look at wholesale power pricing — that's something the state doesn't have overview on.
Currently, Kentucky Power is in the AEP seven-state system, where it buys into the wholesale market for power. The state commission said there appeared to be no way for Liberty to buy wholesale cheaper — already, there's been a few findings by the KPSC indicating Kentucky Power customers have effectively subsidized other areas by paying more than what they're getting out on the wholesale price.
In the event of the sale, Liberty would've had to build management of its own transmission lines from the bottom up or sub it out to an affiliate or a third party, according to the filing.
The KPSC said either scenario would've seen transmission costs rise.
At the time of the announcement that no sale would go through, federal regulators had not issued a decision on the sale.
