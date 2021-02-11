Freezing rain and snow has impacted Kentucky Power’s territory. According to the company, nearly 24,000 customers in Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence and Rowan counties were without power as of 10 a.m.
The weather front, according to Kentucky Power, is expected to continue for several more hours. Additional customers will undoubtedly experience power loss, poor road conditions and ongoing frigid temperatures.
As of 10 a.m., the following is a breakdown of how many customers have experienced power outages in Northeastern Kentucky:
• Boyd: 10,328
• Carter: 4,735
• Greenup: 3,061
• Lawrence 3,396
• Rowan: 1,099
Hazardous road conditions will slow the restoration process in these early hours, according to Kentucky Power. Crews are conducting damage assessment, responding to hazardous situations and working to restore essential services as the first step. Until further damage assessment can take place, estimated restoration times are not available. Complete restoration is expected to be a multi-day effort.
Several large transmission lines are out of service this morning, causing large clusters of customers to be without power. Further, more than 240 individual outage cases have to be assessed and repaired.
Local emergency authorities are reporting several road closures due to trees and icy conditions and discourage travel unless absolutely necessary. Ice remains the biggest threat at this time which causes significant damage to Kentucky Power electrical facilities.
Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on "View Outage Map" to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.
Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.