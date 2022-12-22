ASHLAND Kentucky Power utility personnel are prepared to respond to service interruptions caused by arctic weather forecasted in its service area starting late Thursday, according to a news release. The power company is urging customers to be prepared for the extreme cold coming in and potential outages, stated the release.
“Our emergency response teams are activated and ready,” said Greg Bell, director of distribution risk and project management for Kentucky Power. “Power outages could be expected, depending on the type of precipitation and winds our service areas experience. So, we want customers to know we are ready for the storm and that, as conditions are deemed safe for our crews, power will be restored as expeditiously as possible.”
Gov. Andy Beshear and State Emergency Management officials declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and reported that severe cold would begin Thursday night with dangerously cold conditions that could reach as much of a minus-26-degree windchill in some parts of the state. Officials pleaded with Kentuckians to be aware of dangerous conditions; to make plans to stay safe and warm; and arrive to all destinations by Thursday afternoon, if traveling, according to the release.
The cold will extend through Christmas Day with temperatures below freezing until Monday. With cold and icy conditions, including snow accumulation in some areas; and wind gusts as high as 40-50 miles per hour, state officials and companies like Kentucky Power are urging customers to make preparations now.
Kentucky Power’s safety tips are available at kentuckypower.com/safety. Some of those tips include:
• Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.
• Have a plan. Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.
• Be aware that snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed power poles resulting in isolated outages. If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to move over.
• If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.
• Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.
• Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Kentucky Power or local emergency services.
Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account any time at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app.