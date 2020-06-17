The commonwealth is now mourning the loss of one of its own, Carol Barr, the wife of Congressman Andy Barr.
She died suddenly on Tuesday evening in their family home in Lexington of a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse, more commonly dubbed "floppy valve syndrome," according to The Richmond Register's news partner, WKYT.
The passing was unexpected due to Carol’s young age of 39 and no known health issues.
A news release from Andy Barr further detailed her passing and how he would like his late wife to be remembered.
“At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have," it read. "We also ask for love and prayers for Carol’s greatest legacy — her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay — through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character and irrepressible spirit will continue. In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy.”
Following the news, both local and national leaders released statements expressing their heartbreak and praying for comfort for Carol’s friends and family.
Barr’s political rival for the upcoming 2020 election, Josh Hicks, said Wednesday he would halt all campaign events and suspend all advertisements out of respect for the Barr family, stating “It is a time when politics doesn’t matter.”
Other comments have been made from fellow Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, both of whom expressed their sympathies and shared their thoughts about Carol and her “smile that lit up every room.”
"To meet Carol Barr was to instantly like her. Her warm personality filled the room and uplifted everybody," McConnell said. "Her faith, her love of family, and her dedication to her community were evident."
Madison County State Senator Jared Carpenter told The Register about the shock he felt when he received the news last night.
“(Carol) was always a sweet lady and always full of energy and life,” he said. “She was very supportive of Andy’s career and also had her own prosperous career.”
Carol Barr received her bachelor's degree in the College of Communication and Information from the University of Kentucky. Her work experience included more than 10 years as a professional health care representative with Pfizer Inc. and two years serving as the executive director of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship, according to UK. She also worked for Infinity Broadcasting, Viacom, Inc. as an account executive.
"Through her own career and her work with Andy, she poured her time and talents into giving back to her neighbors in the Sixth District," McConnell added. "We are so very sorry for our colleague’s loss. All of our prayers go out to Andy, to their girls, and to the entire Barr and Leavell families at this tremendously difficult hour."
Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor also expressed his condolences, sharing that just as Barr has always been there for Madison County, “(Madison County) will be there for him during these difficult times.”