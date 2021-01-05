FRANKFORT Kentucky lawmakers opened their 2021 session Tuesday with safeguards in place amid the challenges of COVID-19, their packed agenda likely to be dominated by budget and pandemic-related issues.
Republicans bolstered their legislative supermajorities in last year’s election, giving them enough political muscle to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We have a lot of big items to deal with in a short period of time to do it,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said as the Senate convened.
Topping the agenda for the 30-day session will be passing another one-year state budget. Last year, lawmakers approved a slimmed-down, one-year budget — rather than the traditional two-year spending plan — after the coronavirus outbreak created financial uncertainty.
Beshear will unveil his spending proposals and other priorities Wednesday evening in his State of the Commonwealth address, a speech largely focused on the budget and delivered virtually because of the pandemic.
As in the latter stages of the 2020 session, lawmakers will again face the challenge of conducting business amid the ongoing threat from COVID-19.
Lawmakers will be required to wear masks in the House and Senate chambers and other public settings at the Capitol complex, the top House and Senate Republican leaders said. Senate President Robert Stivers urged compliance to protect people at greater risk from the virus.
“We will do the best we can to encourage it and police it,” Stivers said Monday evening on Kentucky Educational Television.
House members will be allowed to vote remotely from their statehouse offices to help keep people spread out in a chamber that, in normal times, is crammed with 100 members, along with staff.
“I think putting 100 people in that room, masks or not, is an iffy situation,” House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins said on KET.
Committee meetings will be limited to one hour, half the usual time set aside, to allow more time for sanitizing rooms between meetings, Republican leaders said. Lawmakers will be allowed to participate remotely at committee hearings.
Virus-related precautions will result in a slower process and fewer bills being considered this session, Stivers said.
“We’ve told our caucus, don’t expect a lot of things to move,” he said Monday evening.
Meanwhile, Republicans signaled their intent to push back against Beshear’s response to the pandemic by scaling back the governor’s emergency powers. Beshear has wielded his executive authority to put restrictions on businesses and the size of gatherings, which some GOP lawmakers branded as an abuse of power.
Beshear credits his actions with saving lives, noting that some GOP-led states with more lax responses have been hit much harder by the virus. Kentucky’s neighbor to the south, Tennessee, has among the highest per-capita case rates in the country.
“The more limitations that a General Assembly wants to place on me, that other states don’t have ... means we won’t save as many lives, which means it will take longer to defeat the virus,” Beshear said at a Monday news conference.
Another likely COVID-related priority for GOP lawmakers is an effort to shield businesses from lawsuits if they followed virus protocols.
A proposal to ban most no-knock search warrants is also expected to be considered. It stems from the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed during a police raid last March at her Louisville apartment. Lawmakers could take up other bills dealing with criminal justice, public pensions, medical marijuana and the legal status of historical racing games offered by some horse tracks.
House Speaker David Osborne promised an “aggressive agenda” from the outset to overcome the limited time for lawmakers to meet and the challenges of passing another budget.
“We will hit the ground running,” he said Monday evening on KET. “We will have committee meetings immediately and begin working on legislation right away.”
That will include an accelerated pace in crafting the budget, he said.
This year’s legislative session is scheduled to wrap up in late March.