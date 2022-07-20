Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.