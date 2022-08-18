ASHLAND A podcaster and charity organizer partnered with the Paramount Arts Center for a fundraising concert to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky.
The Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Show at the Paramount Wednesday featured performances by Laidback and Luna, Sean Whiting, Jeremy Short, Corduroy Brown, Holly Forbes and Moonlight Mile. It was part of a series of shows aimed at flood relief and raised about $1,000. All profits will go to communities in the region.
Another show is in the works, said West Liberty resident Austin Shuck, who hosts What The Shuck podcast and operates Appalachian Pioneer Program.
“Unfortunately, this is the second concert of the year for flood relief in eastern Kentucky,” he said.
Holly Canfield, executive director of the Paramount, said she was excited when Shuck got in touch about about having a concert there.
“We were planning to do a flood relief show,” Canfield said. “Austin reached out to us and we thought it was a great idea and a great way to help flood victims while showcasing local talent.”
Shuck started the relief program when he was able to give $500 each to 14 families for Christmas in 2020.
“The reason we started the Appalachian Pioneer Program was that in 2012, my house was blown away by a tornado and we realized nonprofits would be the greatest amount of help for people,” Shuck said.
To distribute the funds raised at the concert, Shuck said he’s contacting school resource centers and community leaders to find individuals in need who enrich their communities and culture, either as teachers or artists or as military veterans.
Clean water is another focus of the program.
“We have raised about $30,000 for various issues. ... We’d done Walk for Water to raise awareness for clean water in Martin County,” he said. “There are six states with similar issues and we’re trying to bring more funding to the water infrastructure in Kentucky and in Appalachia.”
He said the program is involved in a wide variety of causes.
“We’re hoping, moving forward, to be able to focus on more positive things, but anything that pops up, any disaster, we’ll be there for the people of Appalachia and the people of Kentucky.”