More eligible people who are raising their grandchildren will receive benefits through the Kentucky Family Caregiver Program once again, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
All 15 of the state’s Area Development Districts (ADD) will be able to participate in the program, Beshear said, thanks to an increase of federal funding.
Interested grandparents can contact their nearest ADD to see if they qualify. Or, contact the Department for Aging and Independent Living in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
“There are many loving grandparents that want to make sure that that child is in a home with their relatives and a home where they’re loved,” Beshear said. “And we are grateful that those grandparents are willing to step up and take on that responsibility.”
From 2020-2022, relatives raised 59,000 Kentucky kids, according to Annie E. Casey Foundation data. Kentucky grandparents cared for 58,000 of those youth in 2021.
“We want to make sure every Kentucky child is in a loving home that is stable, that puts them on the path to prosperity,” Beshear said. Kentucky Family Caregiver Program benefits will be available to “grandparents of any age who are raising grandchildren who meet certain income and other guidelines.”
“For grandparents meeting income and other guidelines, this one-time stipend program can support the expected and unexpected expenses that come with caring for a child,” Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said in a statement. “And as kids prepare to start a new school year, that can mean new shoes, school supplies, or signing up for an extracurricular activity.”