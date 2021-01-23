GREENUP The Kentucky cowboy sits at his kitchen table, relighting a Pall Mall.
He takes a drag and tamps the ash into his tray. His hands are calloused from a life of horses, big rigs and construction.
In the corner of his living room in the single-wide trailer is a saddle. Outside in the quaint — and immaculately kept — quarters are 14 horses.
Ever since his wife died back in 2012, Marvin Dale Salyers has stayed on this farm tending to the horses for a local Greenup businessman in exchange for $200 a month and a roof over his head.
The horses, ranging from 8-month-old colts on up to a 22-year-old mare on her last leg from old age, are Salyers’s world — since COVID hit, Salyers said The Daily Independent photographer and reporter were about the second and third social visitors to the farm.
Hoof Beat Farms, located off Route 2, a few turns and hollers away from the town of Greenup, is where Salyers tells his story. But the story begins in the 1960s, when Salyers — “the fat kid with the shin guards from Kentucky” — fell in love with the speed of barrel horse racing.
“My dad got me those shin guards,” Salyers said, pointing to a faded picture in an album. “When the horses would turn, my legs would hit the barrels and I was getting all cut up. But he told me, if I end up knocking one over, he'd take them back. And, by God, he did one day and I learned.”
Learned the hard way — that's the only Dale Salyers has learned anything, he said.
“If I didn't learn it that way, I wouldn't have learned it at all,” Salyers said.
For the uninitiated, a barrel race is a bit different than the sprints you see at the Kentucky Derby. Instead of running in a pack trying to cross a finish line, each rider does a solo time-trial on a set of barrels in a cloverleaf pattern.
The horses have to turn tight and kick their rear legs out, slide down, Salyers said.
“They gotta hold it tight, because if they swing wide, they ain't worth a count,” he said.
Salyers came from a riding family — as a little boy, he and his siblings rode ponies. As he grew up in Wurtland, he fell in love with the speed of barrel racing — speed in general is a passion of Salyers’s, who recalls some road racing on Route 2 as a teenager.
The races led him to meet Junior Shelpman. Shelpman had a knack for horses — he was on the cusp of transitioning from jockeying to training, Salyers recalled. The old jockey had a knack for it.
“He could outrun a thoroughbred on a mule,” Salyers said. “I never seen somebody get as much out of horse as he did. It didn't matter what bloodline the horse was, if the horse was teachable, he could teach them.”
Shelpman was a bit of a horse trader — he'd take Salyers along to buy up old track horses, see which ones were amenable to barrel racing, and then sell the ones that weren't worth a count back. They'd break them in for a month, race them for a month and sell them off.
“The folks who'd buy them, they didn't know how to handle them,” Salyers said. “Junior had a way of controlling a horse, he just knew how to get a hold of them and get them to turn. So when they'd buy the horse, they'd wind up paying him to work the kinks out so they could ride them.”
Back then in those early days — Salyers said Shelpman wound up dying in 2008 a self-made multi-millionaire — the master and his apprentice had to win. If they didn't, they'd be out a lot of cash — a win was make-it-or-break-it. Pooling in money for gas and feed, they'd go to shows and survive off hot dogs, Salyers said.
“I still can't eat a hot dog today, because I ate so many of them,” Salyers said. “I can't stand them.”
Now don't get it twisted — while Salyers races to win the purse, not all horses were pure race vehicles to him. Get him talking about Sky Duster, a 19-year-old Roan his daddy bought in the 1960s from a tire shop owner up in Madison, Wisconsin. For $2,500 and a promise, that old horse — well-fed, but with mud and feces up to his back — won Salyers a few races.
“Before he sold it to my dad, he had only one condition — we couldn't run the horse in the Wisconsin territory, because his daughter held a record in it and that's the only horse that could beat it,” Salyers said with a smile. “My dad said that's no problem at all.”
In that old album, Salyers as a little boy is sitting atop Sky Duster holding a handful of trophies.
Then in 1972, Sky Duster was sold to a farm in Jackson, Ohio, to live out the rest of his days and Salyers’s dad bought a Rock More, a 6-year-old horse that ran like a bat out of hell. As he recalls the horse, he gets a smile, like recalling an old friend.
The latest horse he owned, Jasper, won a few shows. But Salyers — now 60 — said that while the horse was “as broke as a dog” and easy to ride, it was just too hard on his body to ride him anymore. So last year, he sold Jasper to a family from Indiana.
“The little girl rode him and she looked like a postage stamp on him, that's how big he is. Seventeen hands high,” Salyers said. “They came all the way down from Indiana and after 15 minutes of meeting them, Jasper was already licking on them and loving them. I ended up selling him for $1,000 less because I could tell they were good to him.”
Out on the farm, Pistol and Pete come running up to the fence. Sticking his hand into his Carhart, Salyers pulls out a peppermint candy and peels off the plastic wrapping.
“Growing up, I always fed my horses a little different treat here and there,” Salyers said. “They like peppermints pretty good. I probably go through $20-$30 worth of peppermint a month.”
Feeding peppermints to a couple of the young colts hanging out by a fence, Salyers pets a black cat he named Coco. The cat nuzzles her hand against the snouts of the horses; Salyers finishes handing out the treats, but the horses remain, nuzzling up against the cat.
Tending horses doesn't mean just tending horses — around the barn, Salyers keeps 15 cats.
“Buddy, I haven't seen a damn thing move in there,” Salyers said. “Not one snake and not one mouse.”
Salyers took one cat, the runt of the litter, inside a couple weeks ago because he was sick. Afraid the little light-haired feline would freeze to death, Salyers nursed him back to health. Named Vinny — because he's adventurous — the cat has taken a special liking to Salyers’s 180-pound dog, Jack. The little cat will use the dog's massive back as a bed.
In another field, there's Addy Cat — a filly descended from Storm Cat — the horse was pretty good at the track until she turned 8. That's when Salyers said she lost her mind.
“I call her cooky,” Dale said. “See, it's something in those Storm Cat genes, but they're fast horses but sometime around that age, they get nuttier than squirrel crap. She was bucking jockeys off before she'd even get to the gate.”
Now Addy Cat, can't be confused with Addy, another filly Salyers reckons could turn out as a good barrel horse. Throughout the summer, Addy runs back in forth, up to the fence and back, kicking that rear leg out for the turn.
“She's got the athleticism, but the $64,000 question is if she's got the sense,” Salyers said.
Inside the pen is Skippy, who isn’t what he used to be. He used to run pretty well, but a previous owner had strained him a bit and he's not quite up for racing, according to Salyers. Salyers calls him goofy, because instead of bending his head over the fence, he sticks it through to eat a peppermint from his hand.
At one point, Skip makes a kick at Addy — just a little dispute.
“Hey now,” Salyers calls. “Don't you be doing that.”
The horse settles down and trots off.
According to Salyers, horses are a little bit like people — some are smarter than others. Some are a bit more athletic. And if you know what you're looking for, they can tell you a lot about what's going on with them.
One time, Salyers said he was out walking the property when one of the horses stomped and got his attention. When he looked, the horse went over to her water barrel and looked into it, then looked at him. Back and forth the horse went, until he looked inside.
“A cat had been drinking water and fell in and drowned,” Salyers said. “They'll tell you what's going on if you know how to listen.”
That's not to say it's all sunshine and rainbows, even if Salyers is managing horses in God's Country. Horses — weighing 1,200-plus pounds — can kill if you don't know what you're doing.
Since Salyers is on the farm by himself, if he had an accident, it could very well be days before he's discovered.
Like that one time he went to put Addy Cat up in the barn — Salyers said he had her halfway across the lot when she started pulling away. So he hit in her in the side with a rope and she went crazy.
“She reared up and started hopping around and she ended up falling on her back,” Salyers recalled. “I ended up between her legs and she was kicking all which way but not one of her hooves hit me. It's a miracle I didn't die.”
Salyers has had plenty of close calls over the years. Back when he was in middle school, a riding mishap just about broke his back. He said he had Rock More saddled and as he was getting on to mount him, he grabbed onto the horn … the horse misinterpreted it as the signal to go.
“I fell backwards and rolled off his hips and landed on my neck,” Salyers said. “Mister, I was bruised from my shoulder all the way to my butt. My mother had to tie my shoes for me for the next three months.”
But despite that, Salyers said he ain't scared of a horse.
“I just got no fear with them,” Salyers said. “See, a lot of these weekend people, they don't know how to ride their horse. You can take someone whose 50, 40, hell, even 20, and if they're scared of the horse, they can't ride them.”
“Me? If you tell me this horse will fire like a bullet, I'm going to take him for a spin and see what he'll do. I'm never going to be one for trotting or showing them off — I want to see how fast a horse will go.”
