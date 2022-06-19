ASHLAND Hillcrest-Bruce Mission has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels for $18,000 to purchase items for its food pantry.
The mission's Executive director Mike Maynard said the money will be put to good use.
"We are seeing a significant increase in requests for food assistance due to increased grocery prices and the end of supplemental food assistance," he said. "The funding ... will ensure that we will have milk, eggs, meat, canned goods and boxed goods for the next few months.”
Colonels' Commanding General Gary Boschert said the organization realized current challenges and stepped up to try to fill needs.
"Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1 million," Boschert said. "This year, we are awarding $3.1 million, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program."
The mission is one of 32 organizations in eastern Kentucky to receive more than $239,000 from the Colonels, which also provided funds in western Kentucky for victims of storms.
The Hillcrest-Bruce Mission serves the Pollard Neighborhood, Gla-Low Apartments, Ashland Terrace Apartments and Westwood by providing assistance with food and clothing as well as health, education, parenting, employment, socialization and spiritual needs.