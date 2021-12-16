The Ashland Regional Airport is one of many Kentucky airports that will receive annual funding over the next five years, according to an announcement Thursday.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the Minority Leader, said Thursday the Federal Aviation Administration will distribute $40 million annually to 51 Kentucky airports over the next five years, according to a news release.
The funds are made available through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which was established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year.
“Kentucky’s airports don’t just connect our citizens to the rest of the country and the world; they also form a critical part of America’s supply chain,” McConnell said. “It is more important than ever that our airports have the funds needed to operate effectively.”
Ashland Regional will receive $159,000 annually over the next five years.
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International will rake in the most — $13,712,086 — with Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International closely behind ($13,352,069).
Blue Grass (Lexington) will receive $4.1 million annually. Both Owensboro-Daviess and Barkley Regional will also bring in more than $1 million. The rest will get less than $1 million a year.