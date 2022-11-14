NASHVILLE Several Kentuckians were honored at the eight annual Josie Music Awards on Oct. 23 at the Grand Ole Opry House.
Winners included Overtones LIVE, a program hosted by Catlettsburg native Renee Collins Cobb and produced by her husband, Warren Cobb, for Media Company of the Year Audio/Visual Category.
Other Kentucky-based winners were The Goodwin Brothers of Lexington; Sam Roark of Manchester; Kentucky Music Mafia of Louisville; Kid Kentucky of Bowling Green; and Eight Daze Sober of London.
Program founders Josie Passantino-Boone and Tinamarie Passantino inducted Tim Atwood into the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame and presented Lacy J. Dalton with the Lifetime Career Achievement Award. Bobby G. Rice was also inducted into the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame during JMA Fest the day prior to the award show.
Performers at the event included Claudette King (daughter of BB King), William Lee Golden and The Goldens, The Malpass Brothers, The Heels, The Goodwin Brothers, Tobi, Lee, Annie Dukes, Ada LeAnn, Lacy J Dalton, and Tim Atwood with Jeannie Seely. Special guest presenters included Tyler Dean McDowell, Clarence Jey, Jimmy Bowen, Merlin Gene and Tim and Roxane Atwood.