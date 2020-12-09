As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, two workers were missing and three were hospitalized after a power plant collapsed in Adams County, Ohio, according to multiple media outlets.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department did not have information regarding the identities of the two missing, however, it did state the two men are from Kentucky. Multiple social media posts have indicated Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, and Doug Gray, of Greenup County, are the two unaccounted-for workers.
The Killen Generating Station is a closed power plant on U.S. 52 near Manchester, Ohio. According to Kim Rogers, the county’s sheriff, the collapsed occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened prior to a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the shut-down plant.
The station opened in 1982 and closed in 2018. It was a 618 megawatt facility with a coal-fired generating unit and a combustion turbine.
Multiple rescue crews and first responders had been working the scene all day on Wednesday.
A huge number of area people have posted on social media requesting prayers for Fitzgerald and Gray, and the families of the two men.