ASHLAND Musical talent from Kentucky is again in the spotlight as three singers from the Commonwealth are appearing on national TV programs.
Noah Thompson, a 19-year-old construction worker from Louisa, was accepted into this season’s “American Idol” and this past weekend in the duet round made it to the next level with partner Olivia Faye, 27, from Murray.
They performed “July” by Noah Cyrus.
“American Idol” airs on ABC.
Kentucky is being well-represented on “The American Song Contest,” which can be seen on NBC.
The eight-week-long program features a singer/songwriter from each state competing live for the title of Best Original Song.
Jordan Smith of Harlan, who won Season Nine of “The Voice,” represents Kentucky on the show and last week won the jury vote.
The jury is composed of a 56-person collection of musical experts each representing a U.S. state, territory, or Washington, D.C. The jury chooses one artist to immediately advance to the semifinals.
Smith holds the record as the highest-selling artist in “The Voice” history, dethroning Adele’s “Hello” at No. 1 on the iTunes charts three times during his run on the show and becoming the first artist to replace himself at No. 1 on the Christian Billboard chart. Smith has since released four albums and toured extensively around the world, sharing the stage with artists such as Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks and Lionel Richie.
The show’s grand finale will be May 9.