KENOVA The Save A Lot grocery store in Kenova will have its grand opening on today, following a fire last year, which kept it closed for more than a year.
Fire marshals say the store was robbed and intentionally set on fire in late June.
The store has undergone a complete interior and exterior renovation during its down time, with a lighter, brighter decor and an open-air ceiling, which allows for better air flow.
A deli has been added, where freshly sliced meats and cheeses will be available.
“The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect,” store manager Robert Hill said. “We know the Kenova community has been ready for us to return after the fire and we’re proud to finally be back serving our customers.”
The remodel is part of the brand’s efforts to modernize its stores across the country. Nearly a third of the network has been updated, with many more planned to be finished this year.
The Kenova store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Save A Lot, which was founded in 1977, is one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, with 900 stores in 32 states. For more about the chain of stores, visit SaveALot.com.