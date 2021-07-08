An Ashland Blazer graduate is the recipient of the annual Don Payne Memorial Scholarship.
David Keeton earned the scholarship, which is dedicated to seniors who plan to pursue music as a career.
Keeton, a trumpet player for five-plus years, is headed to Morehead State University, where he plans to major in music education.
As Chris Keeton, David’s father, explained, the scholarship’s board of directors accepts applications from seniors with a future of music in mind. The group then contacts band directors and reviews letters of recommendation before choosing.
Chris also plays trumpet. The father-son duo performed together in the Bluegrass Wind Ensemble’s free concert in Central Park on July 2. They also play together in the Portsmouth Wind Symphony.
David Keeton has been an All-Stater twice. He’s been part of All-District orchestra and symphonic bands. Hes served as the first chair a handful of times.