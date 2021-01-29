Dancing, strumming and singing are all in her bailiwick, in an effort to preserve Appalachian culture and educate others about it, whether they are Appalachian or those barely aware of the region.
Carla Gover, a Letcher County native, said she learned much of her subject simply by living it. Her musical family exposed her to hymn and ballads and there was singing at family reunions and other celebrations, funerals and even during work in the garden or the kitchen.
An eighth-generation Kentuckian, Gover said many of her family played string instruments, but her grandmother’s religion — Holiness — didn’t allow dancing.
“I was able to sneak and learn to dance,” she said. “My mother was supportive.”
As a young teen, she made a friend from the Philippines, who was in eastern Kentucky as a daughter of a physician. It was eye-opening.
“(Our friendship) caused me to reflect on my culture and to realize we have a culture here in Appalachian,” she said.
“When you really start to go to other states, not only do they have different cultures, you learn there are strong and special things about Appalachian culture,” she said, noting her grandmother who lived in Clay County was a big influence on her.
“We would go visit and stay with her and she moved in with us after my grandfather died,” she continued. “She was a whole library of cooking, canning, sewing, all of it.”
Gover shares her knowledge of Appalachia in various ways:
• She’s offering an Appalachian Flatfooting and Clogging Workshop online, in which she breaks down a fiddle tun and offers a formula for improvising the dance.
“I’ve worked for three years with KET designing digital curriculum for them and now I’m applying it to what I do,” she said, noting there has been a lot of interest.
“Two-hundred fifty signed up in three weeks from all over the world,” she said, noting the class is great exercise, something many have lacked throughout the pandemic. “I like to eat cornbread every day, and I like to dance so I can eat cornbread every day,” she said.
• Her song, “Me and the Redbird River,” is being turned into a children’s book.
“It’s based on things my grandmother taught me when I was little,” Gover said. The book will be illustrated by Kentucky artist Jeff Chapman Crane.
“My son, who was 9, was letting his hair grow during the pandemic,” she said. “He posed as me and a friend posed as my granny.”
• Gover’s feminist Appalachian ballad “Dangerous Women” can be seen on YouTube. She performs with her daughter; the song reverses roles of men and women and the challenges they face.
• She plans to release a bilingual song “Home,” featuring Kentuckians from Appalachia and Latin Americans from her Cornbread and Tortillas Collective. Cornbread and Tortillas is a bilingual folk opera for which she is the artistic director.
“It’s important now because immigrants really have suffered during (the last administration) with hate speech, more depression and legal challenges to their standing here,” Gover said. “I feel like it’s really important as a way to make change you want to see in the world. If you’re having a big party with music and dancing and food, it affects their hearts and it heals them to see really all alike.”
• She also performs in Zoe Speaks, a contemporary folk group whose music can be seen on YouTube.
Despite negative stereotypes of Appalachia, boosted by the recent release of the movie version of “Hillbilly Elegy,” Gover said she believes the culture might be experiencing one of its occasional renaissances.
“A lot of those who perform and teach about Appalachian culture aren’t from here,” she said. “That’s OK. I’m happy to share our culture, but some who are from here get left out of it and others aren’t as respectful as they should be.”
She said she understands. “As a kid in eastern Kentucky ... there was a lot of shame and damaging stereotypes we internalize,” she said. “Appalachians have been defined by our problems instead of being seen for the nuanced and complex people we are.”
Some paint a general picture of pills, violence and suicide, and while it exists in Appalachia, she said, it’s missing something.
“It’s OK if you’re trying to create social chance of illuminate something,” she said. “One of the things I’ve wanted to do is to help through my work and supporting others to have our narrative about what it means to be here to come to the front. I want to tell our story and not let other tell our story.”
(606) 326-2661 |