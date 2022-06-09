ASHLAND Nutrition is important to Mallory Williams, owner of The Green Bar.
The new spot for healthy drinks, at 1517 Winchester Ave., gives her the chance to share her passion.
"I was a college athlete and I coach volleyball, so nutrition has always been important to me," Williams said. "I live an hour from Ashland (in Latham, Ohio). Ashland is the closest mall to me, and I fell in love with the area and the town and that's how I ended up there."
She said she believes her store fills a need.
"It started with a vision," she explained. "It seemed like the community really desired smoothies and clean and natural options."
She said her family has owned businesses, including a restaurant. The Green Bar is an idea she came up with -- it isn't a franchise -- and she and her staff created all the recipes.
The store serves smoothies, frozen lemonades and a couple of other items that might not be familiar to some.
The store offers acai bowls and dragonfruit bowls; bowls are made the same way as smoothies, but are thick and may be eaten with a spoon.
Energy coolers contain caffeine sourced from coffeeberries and ashwagandha, with immunity boosters like elderberry, vitamin D3 and Vitamin C.
"Energy boosters are lower in calories and there's no added sugar," Williams said. "Our products are mostly 100% fruit and natural ingredients."
She said her favorite flavors are tutti fruitti and dragonfruit, which she describes as sweet and "super light." Tutti fruitti contains pineapple, mango, cherry, strawberry and oat or cashew milk. She said she believes the Kentucky Sunshine smoothie is one of the most popular items. It contains pineapple, mango, coconut and orange.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A full menu can be seen on The Green Bar's Facebook page
No official grand opening is planned, but Williams said First Fridays have given her an opportunity to get introduced to the community.
"We're ready to jump in with two feet and be part of growing the community and doing community events," she said.
(606) 326-2661 |