ASHLAND It wasn’t Jarod Lewis’ plan to sew for a living, but he’s found fulfillment as costume shop manager for the New York City Ballet.
The 32-year-old son of Jeffrey and Julie Lewis of Carter City started the job in 2021, which involves sewing as well as managing.
“The main part of my job is working with the director of costumes, Marc Happel, and the members of the costume shop to make sure that all the costumes needed for upcoming performances are ready,” Lewis said. “In the shop we have a large team of 18 that includes myself, the director of costumes, two drapers, one assistant draper, one cutter, one fabric dyer, the shopper, who is also the assistant to the director of costumes, and 10-stitchers. Making sure this happens in an orderly time also means communicating with the women’s wardrobe department, men’s wardrobe department and shoe department.”
Making history
Lewis is only the fourth person to have had the job in the ballet’s 74-year history; he’s also the youngest person to have been hired for the job, when he was 31.
The shop makes new costumes for two or three world premieres each season, Lewis said; much planning is part of the process, including which employees will work on which costume or part of a costume, depending on their strengths.
Lewis said he also keeps track of inventory and budgets, which are detailed down to the materials and maintence to equipment to budgets for individual ballets and weekly payrolls.
“Being able to do all of this, I’ve had to start learning what goes into making the costumes for each of the ballets in NYC Ballet’s repertory, which is close to 450 ballets, and continuing the archives for future ballets,” Lewis said. “For each ballet, there is the Costume Bible, which holds all the information about the costumes, ranging from who costumes were originally made for, where the fabrics were bought, what year the ballets were first created, anytime an outfit is recreated or changed, how the fabrics were dyed and who designed the costumes.”
There also is an archive of the patterns created and of the original fabrics, which are kept in a temperature and light-controlled room, which Lewis maintains and updates.
It’s not like Lewis goes way back as a fan of ballet. He said he had seen “The Nutcracker” at the Paramount Arts Center, but that was the extent of his exposure to ballet.
“I didn’t really know it was ballet at the time and, after that, I didn’t have much interaction with dance, except for my sister taking tumbling classes in Grayson,” he said. “I recall the dance teacher at the time trying to convince me to join, but I never saw any other boys there, so I always said no.”
He said he clogged in a group with his mother for a time, but after graduating from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in music and a minor in electronic media and management, he attended Troy University in Alabama, where he encountered dance again.
“Working in the costume shop, we had to make outfits for the dance shows. Once I started working at Halsey Onstage, and with the majority of the orders were for dancers, I really had to start understanding dance and 2ballet,” he said. Halsey Onstage is a former Chicago costume shop owned by Travis Halsey, which specialized in tutus and dancewear internationally as well as work for film, television, theater, ice skating, circus arts and other entertainment. “There were many outfits that I made that Travis would tell me were for so-and-so ballet, but it never really connected in my head because I had never seen those ballets and there weren’t any videos readily available for me to watch online.”
Lewis discovered his skill at and enjoyment of sewing whe he took a basic sewing class while studying at Troy University.
“I really didn’t have a desire to take this class, but learning how to hem my pants might not be a bad skill to learn,” he said.
The class opened his eyes about sewing.
“I learned there was much more to sewing than I had anticipated. I grew to really enjoy the engineering aspects of what it took to create garments, it was very similar to the math I would use when working as an audio engineer and making cable layouts,” he said. “I also loved how much more the final outcome was based on objective needs over subjective. Learning that there was a whole career where I could take my previous skills and these new ones I decided that I wanted to change what I was doing in life and focus on the technical side of garment construction.”"
Along the path to his current job, he worked as an intern for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, N.Y.; at the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theater in Logan, Utah, where he worked on costumers for “Hunchbak of Notre Dame,” “Madame Butterfly” and “Pirate of Penzance;” at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock; and he won first place in technical design/craft at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
Still not “in love” with ballet, Lewis said he’s grown to appreciate for the art form and what the dancers do while on stage.
“For me, the biggest joy is working with my team to bringing to life the designs that the designers think up,” he said.
Being an example to young, artistic people in Appalachia is important to him, too.
“I hope that as I continue to share what I’m doing, it inspires other people from Appalachia that you can do whatever you set your mind to. Don’t let those from outside of our area tell you that you can’t,” he said. “Whatever you end up choosing to do, it’s going to be challenging but if you stay persistent, surround yourself by people who can guide you and push you further, you will be astounded by what you can achieve in just a short amount of time. If I can pick up a sewing needle for the first time at 25 and then, by 31, become the Costume Shop Manager for the NYC Ballet, you can do anything you set your mind to.”
(606) 326-2661 |