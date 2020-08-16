GRAYSON Despite anticipated tension, the fourth Black Lives Matter event in as many weeks in Grayson remained calm.
Denorver “Dee” Garrett rejoined the protest after being released on bond. He was arrested in Louisville last weekend. Despite being the center of the first two protests, this time he said he wanted to remain in the background.
“I want other people to get a chance to speak and I’m going to sit back,” he said.
The Daily Independent reported he was arrested after police said he was involved with a caravan that drove through Fourth Street Live, which is an area that is typically blocked off to traffic.
“The cops tried to say my truck was stolen and I was reckless driving,” he said.
Garrett claimed the reason the truck came up as stolen was from a wreck that caused the need for a door replacement. He said the police scanned the door and not the serial code on the hood.
There were fewer than 20 people at the cookout for the BLM event. Many made the remark that they wished counter-protesters would join them over a meal, much like the third event.
“We should all let everybody know that everybody’s life matters, but we have to start somewhere,” said Alana Brewer, who was preparing food in the City Park before the march began on Main Street. (The march hadn’t occurred as of this story’s deadline).
Nearly two dozen counter-protesters stood across the street. Several of them were armed.
By 5:30 p.m., the majority of the counter-protesters had left; the few who remained declined to comment.
Jamie Sanchez shared a story about her relationship with Garrett. Garrett said they were enemies-turned-friends.
“I treated you (Garrett) wrong and you know I did. But, we came together as a brother and a sister in Christ and that is an eternal thing,” she said.
Millard Filmore came armed to the protest for an independent cause. He wanted to defend the First Amendment rights of others with his Second Amendment rights.
“I don’t care what your cause is,” said Filmore. “You have the right to speak.”
Sandra Hutzler came down from Louisville for the protest. She said people should approach teaching their children and others about racism in a place that comes from love and not fear.
“With these organizations that are coming together and speaking on this and promoting the message, we also have to do that on our part when we take it home to our toddlers,” she said.
Travis Steele, the Chief of the Grayson Police Department, said they had 10 officers; there were six people from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police was present.
“It’s costing more money than normal,” Steele said. “They are going to come out and do their job to protect everybody and give everybody the opportunity to exercise their constitutional protected guarantees.”