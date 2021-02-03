ASHLAND It took Cathy Collins decades to rediscover the place art has in her life.
The Greenup County resident’s talent was recognized when she was a child.
“My third-grade teacher, Nellie Stephens, told the class to do a drawing,” Collins said. “She took mine to another classroom to show a teacher. When she came back to the room, she told me to never stop doing art.”
She did stop, until she was nearly 50 and took an acrylics-on-wood class, which led her to create some folk art and primitive paintings on windows. She said they were so popular, she tried oils on canvas and “fell in love” with oil painting.
“I do mostly oils and some acrylics,” she said. “I prefer oil because it moves easily on canvas and seems to be richer in color.”
During a brief period when she lived in Florida, she took a Bob Ross class; his museum is in New Smyrna Beach.
“After taking a long break to raise my granddaughter, I moved to Orlando, and that’s when I started to get serious about painting,” Collins said.
Collins had her works juried into the Mount Dora Center for the Arts in the town that’s considered the art capital of Florida.
“I was amazed that they accepted my art for display in their art gallery, and I actually worked there for a short period of time,” she said.
After three years in Florida, Collins said she returned to Kentucky and met an artist online who impressed her — Wilson Bickford.
“I felt very comfortable communicating about art with him,” Collins said. “(Bickford) had started certifying art teachers. We had discussions about my art and he was interested in looking at mine. It wasn’t long after that I was certified as a Wilson Bickford Painting Partner.”
Collins said she was abled to being giving art classes in her home.
“It was such a joy,” she said. “Little did I know that Wilson Bickford would be doing classes all around the world on TV on PBS stations. I feel very honored to be a part.”
Nature inspires Collins’s imagination and realistic style.
“I love to paint landscapes, some with just nature and some with objects such as bridges and barns,” she said. “I find realism is more of a challenge and there are endless techniques to get to were I’m going. I am forever learning and never 100% satisfied with a painting. There is always room for improvement.”
Like many artists, she said painting is therapeutic.
“Once I get started, I forget all my problems and I’m totally focused on what I’m doing,” she said. “It’s like meditation. I pour myself a cup of coffee and an hour later I remember that I poured the coffee and haven’t taken a sip. And I love coffee.”
Collins said she is thankful to God to be able to spend time making art.
“I would encourage anyone who has a desire to learn to paint to give it a try and stick with it,” she said. “You can do it.”
Collins’s work has been displayed in the Southern Ohio Museum, the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, the Grayson Gallery and Art Center and in a few stores and she has won numerous certificates and ribbons.
