What started as a small group of five now has grown into a desire to reach all 50 states.
Kristi Whittaker and Jalina Wheeler created the K.R.U.S.H. (Kids Rising up through Support Healing) program in 2017. It offers a support system for kids who’ve had a family member behind bars or currently incarcerated.
Whittaker has been an instructional assistant for 12 years. Wheeler, a former special education teacher, has been a counselor for four years. Both have experienced the same trauma as the kids they help each and every week.
“It came about because we had family members that had issues with incarceration and we felt like this would be a good opportunity to help,” Whittaker said. “We’ve seen the effect it can have on the kids. We initially want to jump in and start a little support group in our building. We started with five kids. It’s turned out to be a labor of love for both of us and we love every minute of it.”
The program started at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School, where they both work. It has quickly grown since its inception. The duo developed an extensive curriculum that meets state and national standards and a training guide to assist other schools on how to implement the program. They have instructed 350 people in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee.
“I see it all the time as a counselor,” Wheeler said. “I had a parent incarcerated growing up on and off. I know how that felt and the stigma that can come with that. Having the chance to help kids get through that, it’s really been amazing.
“I think it’s a lot more prevalent than people realize,” she added. “Kids have parents constantly in the system. It’s all drug-addiction based. We have found a lot in our district, but a lot in other districts as well.”
Last June, the program was featured in a monthly magazine called Kentucky Teacher. The story caught the eye of Amy Snow, the president and co-founder, along with Dale Robinson, of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, a non-profit organization out of Frankfort that also deals with kids who have had incarcerations in their family. She thought it would be the perfect fit for their mission and partnered with the KRUSH cause.
“As soon as I read the article, I emailed Jalina and said, hey, can we connect?” Snow said. “I was at a loss given the magnitude of this issue. There are hundreds of kids that need some type of support system, not only in Frankfort, but statewide. The K.R.U.S.H program was exactly what we need to have a weekly social and emotional support group.
“With their curriculum, my vision and my current position with Franklin County schools as Dropout Prevention Coordinator, this will have kids that would receive the support all through elementary school and will lead to better transitioning into middle and high school. I was incredibly thankful for them for creating the program.”
Kentucky’s incarceration rate is double the national average. It affects 145,000 children, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The state has the second highest rate in the country as 15% of kids have had an incarcerated parent.
The foundation has developed programs and welcomed others to help combat this growing problem.
“Children who have an incarcerated parent are more at risk to drop out, live in poverty, have mental health issues and be victims of abuse and neglect,” Snow said. “We believe KRUSH has the platform to change those numbers for Kentucky. … KRUSH provides the weekly social, emotional support to these children and connects them to their school, which can be a refuge for them.”
Amy Hieneman is a counselor at Wurtland Middle School and taught at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School in 2017. She saw first-hand how much the program impacted some of her students during its first year.
“Typically, they got into trouble a lot of the time,” Hieneman said of the students. “They didn’t make good choices. They were easily distracted. Through the year in the program, they found their place and found other kids that they realized had similar lives they were dealing with. They weren’t alone and I felt like it made them have a more positive attitude at school and found adults that believed in them too.”
Wheeler and Whittaker both say they want the group to be a family environment. They meet weekly but are always available if any kid needs them. They also work together with teachers to help students succeed and grow in the classroom.
“We are a team,” Wheeler said. “It’s a team that everybody wants to join.”
Wheeler and Whittaker have been regularly active training other area schools about their program. The message has even expanded into surrounding states.
The content and curriculum guide is divided into three levels: elementary, middle and high school. It’s for students, pre-K through 12th grade. Wheeler said they wanted it to be laid out like a teacher’s guide so it could ease the implementation in other places. They research other state standards before proceeding with training outside Kentucky.
They offer half-day training sessions and spend time with attendees after it’s over if they want to discuss it further. They have shared their work at different conferences over the last year.
Hieneman said the training is informative and the program has been successful in her school district.
“I take some of the activities and make them a little bit older for my kids,” Hieneman said. “They like to get together and talk. I feel like that is the biggest thing. They need to have a space and share their experiences.”
After they secured a grant from the Russell school district, the program started a camp last summer. The kids enjoyed several fun and therapeutic activities. This year, due to the health crisis, Wheeler and Whitaker made camp boxes, which were filled with journals, T-shirts and several donated items. They delivered 51 boxes to their students and many more to kids in Frankfort.
Whittaker said they hadn’t seen their students in-person since March.
“We delivered each box to each of the Russell kids,” Whittaker said. “The last ones I delivered were to a couple of sisters. It was fun watching them dive in. They were digging stuff out. They were excited and had their shirts on. It was exciting for us, too.”
The program continues to produce positive results and the kids seem happier overall, they said. Testing has also improved. Comparing the data from fourth- and fifth-graders, there was a 67% increase in the group’s scores and 24 of 38 received proficient or distinguished distinction.
“We've seen major increases in grades, attendance and behavior,” said Russell superintendent Sean Horne. “I appreciate their hard work in assisting our kids to be the best they can be!”
Students who feel better about themselves can thrive in the classroom as well as other activities.
“It was definitely not something that we expected or was a goal for the program to raise test scores,” Whittaker said, “but it is so amazing to see, if you meet their basic needs, what these kids are capable of.”
Wheeler said the focus will always stay on the kids. They never talk bad about families. They want to help their students heal while looking toward the future, not the past.
(606) 326-2654 |