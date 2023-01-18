GREENUP Before the student body of Greenup County High School, Judge Executive Bobby Hall minted a new police chief for the school district.
Phillip Kearns, a 20-year veteran of the Russell Police Department, took the oath of office before those he will be protecting and serving as the chief of the newly formed Greenup County School District Police Department.
Prior to swearing in Kearns, Hall told the student body the move toward a school district police department will help protect them.
“Mr. Kearns has protected the other end of the county all his career and he will continue doing so with you,” he said. “Please respect him and give him a great welcome.”
Following the ceremony, the new chief said the school district should be hiring two more officers for the 2023-2024 school year. While Kearns will patrol all schools in the district, he will be stationed in the high school, where he hopes to get to know the students.
“I’m sure they’ll be checking me out, so I want to get out there and meet them,” he said. “I’m very excited about this new opportunity.”
Kearns said after retiring from the Russell Police Department, he saw an opening at the school system and decided to give it a shot.
“I’ve never been involved in the school system like that, but when I started looking into it, I saw that the district really cares a lot about their students and their safety,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of that.”
Kearns said he hopes he can be a positive impact on the lives of the students he protects.
“Part of it is being a good example, and if I can do that, I’ve done a good a job,” he said.
While roughly 150 school districts in Kentucky employ school resource officers, according to the Kentucky Center for School Safety, roughly 80% of them are officers from the local sheriff’s office or a local town/city police department.
Under those arrangements, the school district and the respective police agency split the cost of the officer.
Greenup County has recently joined the 20% who have their own departments — other districts include Pikeville and Fayette.
Currently, the Carter County School system is looking into forming a department as well.